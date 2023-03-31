Left Menu

Maha: Woman held for coaxing minor girl from Bihar to run away from home

A 43-year-old woman from Maharashtras Thane district has been arrested for allegedly coaxing a minor girl to run away from her home in Bihar and keeping the girl in her home, an official said on Friday.Accused Naaz Golandaz, a resident of Mumbra, had befriended the girl from Bihars Bhojpur district on social media, the official said.

Maha: Woman held for coaxing minor girl from Bihar to run away from home
A 43-year-old woman from Maharashtra’s Thane district has been arrested for allegedly coaxing a minor girl to run away from her home in Bihar and keeping the girl in her home, an official said on Friday.

Accused Naaz Golandaz, a resident of Mumbra, had befriended the girl from Bihar’s Bhojpur district on social media, the official said. On March 17, the girl went out saying she wanted to meet a friend but travelled to Mumbra near Mumbai. She then started living in Naaz’s home, the official said.

On a complaint by the girl’s parents, the Bihar police and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) launched a probe and tracked her down to Naaz’s home. The official said Naaz has also been accused of planning to get the girl married to one of her relatives. She has been booked under Section 366-A (procuration of minor girl) of the Indian Penal Code. The section carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

The accused has been handed over to Bihar police, the official added.

