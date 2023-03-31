Left Menu

Russia expels Estonian diplomat in tit-for-tat move

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-03-2023 14:54 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 14:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia expelled an Estonian diplomat on Friday in a tit-for-tat move after the Baltic country ordered out a Russian diplomat last week.

In a statement, Russia's foreign ministry also said it had told Estonia's top envoy that Tallinn carried responsibility for the "complete collapse of bilateral relations" between the two countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

