Chinese securities regulator encourages inward investment
International financial institutions and investors are welcome to expand in China, the chairman of the country's securities regulator said on Friday.
China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) head Yi Huiman met senior executives from international financial institutions including Bridgewater Associates, HSBC and Goldman Sachs in Beijing recently, the watchdog said.
