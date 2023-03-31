Left Menu

NIA seizes cash, car as 'proceeds of terrorism' in Haryana arms recovery case

Gopi and others were tasked to collect the contraband and deliver part-consignments to...different places in the country to carry out attacks in the name of banned BKI Babbar Khalsa International, the NIA said.It said the Innova car was used by the accused persons for transporting such consignments.Gopi had also amassed a large amount of cash through smuggling these contraband items.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2023 17:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 17:02 IST
NIA seizes cash, car as 'proceeds of terrorism' in Haryana arms recovery case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized more than Rs 7.80 lakh in cash and a vehicle as ''proceeds of terrorism'' in a case related to the recovery of arms and explosives, smuggled from Pakistan by the proscribed Babbar Khalsa International, in Haryana last year, an official said on Friday.

The cash and the Innova vehicle were seized on Thursday under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

On May 5 last year, police had intercepted the vehicle at Bastara Toll Plaza in Haryana and recovered three improvised explosive devices (IEDs), one pistol with two magazines, 31 rounds of ammunition, and Rs 1.30 lakh in cash which had been concealed in a specially designed cavity.

Four terror operatives -- Gurpreet Singh alias “Gopi”, Amandeep Singh alias “Deepa”, Parminder Singh alias “Pinder” and Bhupinder Singh -- who were on their way to Adilabad in Telangana were arrested, the agency said.

The spokesperson said the NIA investigations have revealed that multiple consignments of arms, explosives and drugs had been sent from Pakistan by designated terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda through drones to pre-decided locations near the India-Pakistan border.

''Gopi, Deepa, Akash, Sukhbeer Singh alias ‘Jashan’ and Jarmalpreet Singh received the weapon and drug consignments. Gopi and others were tasked to collect the contraband and deliver part-consignments to...different places in the country to carry out attacks in the name of banned BKI (Babbar Khalsa International),” the NIA said.

It said the Innova car was used by the accused persons for transporting such consignments.

''Gopi had also amassed a large amount of cash through smuggling these contraband items. Investigations have exposed his modus operandi of depositing this money in bank accounts of others,” the spokesperson said.

The official said an NIA team seized Rs 5.5 lakh from one such account and recovered Rs 1 lakh that Gopi had stashed away, raising the total recovery to Rs 7,80,000 in this case, besides the seized Innova vehicle.

The NIA took over the investigation of the case on May 24 last year and filed the first charge sheet against six accused, including Rinda, in October. A supplementary charge sheet was filed against three more accused in March this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer mandatory, but favoured, France's health body says; COVID led to sharp rise in vaccine compensation schemes, but gaps remain -Oxford and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer manda...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023