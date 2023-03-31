Two held for threatening, cheating people in Navi Mumbai

The police have arrested two persons for allegedly threatening and cheating people in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Friday.

A team from Rabale MIDC police arrested the accused who were residents of Koparkhairane in the early hours of the day, the official said. On March 22, the accused had accosted a man on Thane-Belapur road and taken Rs 20,000 from him, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Pansare of the Zone I said.

The police had registered a case under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

After these arrests, the involvement of two more accused has come to light, the official said adding that the accused have many cases to their names registered at police stations in Navi Mumbai.

