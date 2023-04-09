Left Menu

Three children die in accident in U'khand

PTI | Tehri | Updated: 09-04-2023 23:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2023 23:54 IST
Three children die in accident in U'khand
  • Country:
  • India

Three children were killed when the four-wheeler they were travelling in plunged into a gorge in Pratapnagar block of this Uttarakhand district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred near Pujargaon on the Pujargaon-Lavarkha-Dodag-Thapla motorway. The driver, identified as Vijender Lal, jumped out of the vehicle before it fell into the gorge, they said.

Lambgaon police station SHO Mahipal Singh Rawat said the vehicle was on its way to Pujar village when the driver lost control and the vehicle fell into a 100-metre gorge.

Teams of 108 Services and State Disaster Response Force carried out relief and rescue operations.

Rawat said the three children who died on the spot have been identified as Gaurav (11), Shankar (10) and 14-year-old Akhilesh -- all residents of Pujar village.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK PM Sunak to receive US President for Good Friday Agreement anniversary

UK PM Sunak to receive US President for Good Friday Agreement anniversary

 United Kingdom
2
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
3
"Good to see CSK win", Suresh Raina after Chennai's win against Mumbai Indians

"Good to see CSK win", Suresh Raina after Chennai's win against Mumbai India...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin cancer; US FDA identifies recall of Philips' respiratory devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Merck, Eisai to discontinue late-stage study for skin c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023