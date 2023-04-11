Madrasa teacher arrested with arms in Jharkhand
A Madrasa teacher was arrested in Jharkhands Palamu district on Tuesday and arms and ammunition were recovered from him, a senior police officer said. Acting on a tip off, a special police team arrested the 35-year-old teacher, Nadim Ansari, as soon as he stepped into a government-aided Madrasa for taking class.
A Madrasa teacher was arrested in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Tuesday and arms and ammunition were recovered from him, a senior police officer said. Acting on a tip off, a special police team arrested the 35-year-old teacher, Nadim Ansari, as soon as he stepped into a government-aided Madrasa for taking class. A hand gun and cartridges were recovered from his possession, Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha said. The arrest was made from the Madrasa at Hotbag, about 165 km from the state capital, Sinha told PTI.
Ansari was a resident of Lohrasi village and he was a regular teacher at the Madrasa.
