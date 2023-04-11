Left Menu

Madrasa teacher arrested with arms in Jharkhand

A Madrasa teacher was arrested in Jharkhands Palamu district on Tuesday and arms and ammunition were recovered from him, a senior police officer said. Acting on a tip off, a special police team arrested the 35-year-old teacher, Nadim Ansari, as soon as he stepped into a government-aided Madrasa for taking class.

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 11-04-2023 18:17 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 18:05 IST
Madrasa teacher arrested with arms in Jharkhand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Madrasa teacher was arrested in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Tuesday and arms and ammunition were recovered from him, a senior police officer said. Acting on a tip off, a special police team arrested the 35-year-old teacher, Nadim Ansari, as soon as he stepped into a government-aided Madrasa for taking class. A hand gun and cartridges were recovered from his possession, Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha said. The arrest was made from the Madrasa at Hotbag, about 165 km from the state capital, Sinha told PTI.

Ansari was a resident of Lohrasi village and he was a regular teacher at the Madrasa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023