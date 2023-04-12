David Taylor appointed as New Zealand’s next ambassador to Sweden

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the appointment of senior diplomat David Taylor as Aotearoa New Zealand’s next ambassador to Sweden.

“Aotearoa New Zealand greatly values its warm relationship with Sweden. Our relationship is anchored in shared values and common perspectives as liberal democracies and open economies. This is reflected in our close cooperation on a wide range of issues from trade, climate change and sustainable development to human rights and disarmament,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“New Zealand is keen to continue to forge even closer ties with Sweden, including though our trade relationship. The conclusion of the free trade agreement between the EU and Aotearoa New Zealand presents exciting opportunities for our business people. Sweden’s strong support for the free trade agreement has been invaluable.”

David Taylor is a senior diplomat in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT). He has previously served as Ambassador to the EU, NATO and Sweden; Indonesia and ASEAN; and South Korea. He is currently leading the cross-agency Russian Sanctions Taskforce and was previously divisional manager of MFAT’s COVID Policy and Coordination Division.

Among his other roles, Mr Taylor has led MFAT’s Australia, Americas and Asia Divisions and served as lead negotiator on climate change and other environmental issues.

“Through Mr Taylor’s appointment, we will continue to deepen our relations with Sweden in our many areas of shared interest”, Nanaia Mahuta said.

