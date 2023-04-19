LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Nicaragua withdraws approval of EU ambassador to country

* Mexican president accuses Pentagon of spying

* Brazil's Lula condemns invasion of Ukraine after criticism

* Ecuador's Lasso threatens to dissolve congress, FT reports

* Brazil's police conduct more raids as part of Jan. 8 probe

* Paraguay opposition leader plans state 'austerity'

(.) April 18 (Reuters) -

The latest in Latin American politics today: Nicaragua withdraws approval of EU ambassador to country

MEXICO CITY - Nicaragua has withdrawn its approval

of the European Union's ambassador to the country, the Central American nation's foreign ministry said, after the EU issued a statement calling for a "return to the rule of law" in Nicaragua. In a statement, Nicaragua's foreign ministry said the decision was due to the bloc's "interventionist, daring and insolent" position on the Central American nation.

Earlier on Tuesday, the EU said in a statement it condemned the systemic repression Nicaraguans had faced since nationwide protests broke out on April 18, 2018. Mexican president accuses Pentagon of spying

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador accused the Pentagon of spying on his government following leaks in U.S. media, and said he would begin classifying information from the armed forces to protect national security. Lopez Obrador made the remarks several days after the Washington Post reported on apparent tensions between the Mexican Navy and Army, citing a U.S. military briefing revealed in online leaks of secret U.S. military records.

"We're now going to safeguard information from the Navy and the Defense Ministry because we are a target of spying by the Pentagon," Lopez Obrador told his daily news conference. Brazil's Lula condemns invasion of Ukraine after criticism

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said his administration condemns the violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity and defended efforts to end the conflict after a lunch with Romania's president. Over the weekend, comments by Lula suggesting the West had been "encouraging" war by arming Ukraine caused a storm among Western allies. Ukraine invited Lula to visit the war-torn country and criticized his efforts to mediate in the conflict.

The Kremlin, meanwhile, said Brazil's peace efforts "deserved attention." Ecuador's Lasso vows to dissolve congress if it pursues impeachment, FT reports

Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso said he would dissolve the country's congress and call early elections if he does not muster enough support among legislators ahead of a potential impeachment hearing, the Financial Times said. Lasso made the comments in an interview with the British newspaper a day after lawyers representing him asked lawmakers to declare the impeachment hearing inadmissible, denying accusations of embezzlement against him.

Brazilian police carry out more raids as part of Jan. 8 riots probe SAO PAULO - Brazil's federal police said they were carrying out new raids as part of an investigation into the Jan. 8 riots in Brasilia, in which supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings.

They were serving 16 preventive arrest warrants and 22 search and seizure warrants ordered by the Supreme Court in seven states and the country's federal district, where Brasilia is located, a statement said. Paraguay opposition leader favors state 'austerity' rather than farmer tax hikes

ASUNCION - Paraguay's main opposition presidential candidate Efrain Alegre will favor "austerity" to cut public sector spending over raising taxes on the country's farmers if he wins the April 30 election, he told Reuters. Alegre, who leads the center-left Concertacion Nacional coalition, is seen neck-and-neck in opinion polls with ruling party candidate Santiago Pena, who is looking to extend the conservative Colorado Party's political dominance. (Compiled by Sarah Morland and Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Paul Simao)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)