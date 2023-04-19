China dismisses accusations of drone exports to Ukraine battlefield
China's commerce ministry said on Wednesday the United States and Western media were spreading "unfounded accusations" that it was exporting drones to the battlefield in Ukraine.
The reports were an attempt to "smear" Chinese firms and China would continue to strengthen export controls on drones, the ministry added in statement.
