BSF nabs postman for smuggling Phensedyl bottles along India-Bangla border in Bengal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 22:33 IST
A postman working in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal has been apprehended by the BSF for alleged smuggling Phensedyl, a cough syrup abused as narcotics, in Bangladesh, officials said Friday.

Talat Mahmood, the postman of local Duttapara post office, was caught Thursday noon when he was going towards Hakimpur from Swaroopdha village on his bike, a Border Security Force spokesperson said.

The troops belonging to the South Bengal frontier of the force, headquartered in Kolkata, seized 38 Phensedyl bottles kept in a sealed parcel from him, he said.

''The postman admitted to being involved in such smuggling activities for the last 7-8 months. He stated that he used to note down the details of large parcels delivered a day or two in advance, create a fresh copy of the sender and receiver's information, along with the same barcode, and paste it on a fake parcel containing Phensedyl.'' ''He would then sell these bottles to local smugglers and make a hefty profit,'' the BSF claimed.

The postman has been handed over to the local police by the BSF.

Phensedyl is a codeine-based cough syrup abused as an intoxicant in Bangladesh and the neighbouring country has sought BSF's help in putting a complete stop to the menace which is spoiling the lives of its youth.

