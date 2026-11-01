Motorcycling-Marquez wins Malaysian GP, extending MotoGP championship lead

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2026 13:17 IST | Created: 01-11-2026 13:17 IST
Motorcycling-Marquez wins Malaysian GP, extending MotoGP championship lead

​Reigning MotoGP champion ​Marc Marquez won ‌the Malaysian ​Grand Prix on Sunday for the first ‌time since 2018 to take a 44-point lead over injured title rival Jorge Martin in ‌the championship. Marc shot out of the ‌block and beat his brother Alex, the pole-sitter, into the opening turn. Alex was able to ⁠quickly ​regain the ⁠lead but ran wide a turn later to ⁠hand it back, and Marc did not ​make any mistakes from that point on.

Victory ⁠moved seven-times MotoGP champion Marquez up to 399 ⁠points ​in the championship standings, 44 ahead of Martin, who did not compete ⁠after fracturing his wrist. Saturday's sprint winner Pedro Acosta ⁠of ⁠KTM finished second, while Gresini's Alex was third.

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