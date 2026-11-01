Russia opens terrorism case over attack on Nizhny Novgorod industrial facility, TASS reports

​Russian investigators ​have ‌opened a criminal ​case on terrorism charges ‌over a Ukrainian attack on an industrial facility and ‌civilian infrastructure in ‌the Nizhny Novgorod region, state news agency TASS cited ⁠the ​Investigative Committee ⁠as saying on Sunday. Earlier, the ⁠region's governor said the ​unnamed facility had sustained significant ⁠damage after a large-scale ⁠drone ​attack.

The region is home to ⁠the NORSI oil refinery, one ⁠of Russia's ⁠largest.