Russia opens terrorism case over attack on Nizhny Novgorod industrial facility, TASS reports
Russian investigators have opened a criminal case on terrorism charges over a Ukrainian attack on an industrial facility and civilian infrastructure in the Nizhny Novgorod region, state news agency TASS cited the Investigative Committee as saying on Sunday. Earlier, the region's governor said the unnamed facility had sustained significant damage after a large-scale drone attack.
The region is home to the NORSI oil refinery, one of Russia's largest.