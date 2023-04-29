US Domestic News Roundup: 5 dead in Texas shooting, armed suspect on the loose- ABC News; Michael Cohen seeks damages from Trump, U.S. over prison return and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Montana governor signs bill banning transgender medical care for youths

Montana's governor on Friday enacted a Republican-backed ban on gender-affirming medical care for transgender children, days after a transgender lawmaker protesting the bill was barred from the floor of the state legislature, sparking a national furor. The Republican House majority voted to censure Zooey Zephyr, a Democrat, on Wednesday, excluding her from the House chamber for the rest of the legislative session for saying on April 18 that lawmakers backing the bill would have blood on their hands.

5 dead in Texas shooting, armed suspect on the loose- ABC News

Five people including an 8-year-old child were killed in a shooting at a home in Cleveland, Texas, ABC News reported on Saturday, citing local police and authorities. The shooting took place late Friday and the police were still looking for the suspect, the report added.

Biden takes his re-election pitch to financial backers

U.S. President Joe Biden made his pitch for re-election on Friday night to a small group that may prove essential to his candidacy: the wealthy. Biden, who launched his bid for the 2024 presidential election in a video posted online on Tuesday, gathered fewer than 200 of the top donors and volunteer fundraisers from his last bid for office at the five-star Salamander hotel in Washington.

Michael Cohen seeks damages from Trump, U.S. over prison return

Michael Cohen on Monday asked a U.S. appeals court to revive his lawsuit against Donald Trump and other government officials, seeking damages for sending him back to prison in retaliation for publishing a tell-all memoir criticizing the former U.S. president. Lawyers for Cohen said in a filing with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan that the judiciary has a responsibility to remediate the harm done by Trump and his subordinates.

Judge declines to block Colorado from banning medication abortion reversal

A federal judge in Denver on Friday rejected a Catholic medical center's bid to block Colorado from banning an unproven treatment meant to reverse the effects of a medication abortion drug. U.S. District Judge Daniel Domenico said there was no need to block the first-of-its-kind ban because the state has said it will not enforce it for now, meaning that the center, Bella Health and Wellness, is not under any immediate threat. He did not address the merits of the case.

Biden admin seeks to pause order blocking Obamacare preventive care mandate

The Biden administration has asked a federal appeals court to put on hold a judge's ruling striking down the Affordable Care Act's mandate that insurers cover preventive care, including screenings for certain cancers and pre-exposure prophylaxis against HIV (PrEP), at no extra cost to patients. In a filing Thursday evening with the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the U.S. Justice Department said the order, from U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor in Fort Worth, Texas, "has no legal justification and threatens the public health." It asked the court to stop the order from taking effect until it can fully hear the administration's appeal.

Time for daily talks between Biden, Republicans on debt, moderate Democrat says

A prominent moderate U.S. House of Representatives Democrat said Friday that it is time for President Joe Biden to begin daily talks with Republicans on government spending and debt, to avoid a calamitous default. Representative Josh Gottheimer rejected Republican demands to raise the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling only in exchange for deep spending cuts. But he joined a growing number of moderates in Biden's party who say spending, deficits and the government borrowing limit should be part of a larger conversation about the nation's fiscal health.

California moves to phase-out diesel-powered trucks, cut locomotive pollution

California regulators on Friday approved new rules requiring all medium- and heavy-duty vehicles sold in the state in 2036 be zero-emission, a day after the California Air Resources Board (CARB) adopted reduced emission regulations for locomotives. "With these actions requiring all new heavy-duty truck sales to be zero emission and tackling train pollution in our state, we’re one step closer to achieving healthier neighborhoods and cleaner air for all Californians," said Governor Gavin Newsom.

Amid concerns about TikTok, Commerce details effort to secure U.S. data

The Biden administration outlined efforts this week to address growing U.S. national security concerns on foreign companies' handling of Americans' data. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said at a U.S. Senate hearing the department is working "to secure our communications and technology networks and we are right now in the process of hiring a team to do monitoring, investigation and enforcement."

Women state senators cross party lines to block proposed South Carolina abortion ban

A day after all five women in the South Carolina state senate banded together to block a proposed abortion ban, Republican Senator Sandy Senn posted a picture of the group on her Facebook page calling the three Republicans, one Democrat and one Independent "united and unstoppable." The senators came together across parties on Thursday to force any discussion of the near-total ban into 2024, their success the latest indication that not all Republicans agree with the strictest abortion bans.

