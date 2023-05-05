Left Menu

Delhi govt school student stabbed by classmates, accused apprehended

A Class X student of a government school was allegedly stabbed by his classmates in south Delhis Tigri area, police said on Friday.The alleged incident took place on Thursday, they said. The victim has been admitted to a hospital with stab injuries on the shoulder and the back, Deputy Commissioner of Police South Chandan Chowdhary said.

Delhi govt school student stabbed by classmates, accused apprehended
A Class X student of a government school was allegedly stabbed by his classmates in south Delhi's Tigri area, police said on Friday.

The alleged incident took place on Thursday, they said. The victim has been admitted to a hospital with stab injuries on the shoulder and the back, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said. According to the injured student's statement, he was appointed monitor by his classteacher on Thursday. When one boy was creating a nuisance in the class, the victim marked his name on the blackboard, Chowdhary said. Annoyed, the boy and his friend stopped the victim outside the school and allegedly stabbed him, the police said. According to the medico-legal case, the doctor has endorsed the nature of injury as grievous, they said. A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intension) has been registered and two accused apprehended. Further investigation is underway, the police added.

