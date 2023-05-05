Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM releases Rs 87 crore under flagship marriage assistance scheme

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 05-05-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 18:34 IST
Andhra Pradesh CM releases Rs 87 crore under flagship marriage assistance scheme
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday released Rs 87 crore under 'YSR Kalyanamasthu' and 'YSR Shaadi Tohfa' schemes that would benefit 12,132 eligible girls who got married in the January-March quarter of 2023.

These funds will be directly credited into the bank accounts of beneficiaries belonging to SC, ST, BC and minority communities, including disabled and construction workers.

Under the 'YSR Kalyanamasthu' scheme, financial assistance is provided to the daughters of poor families of the state for marriage while the 'YSR Shaadi Tohfa' programme has been rolled out exclusively for the welfare of Muslim women to use the money for their nuptials.

''The scheme is not only meant to financially support the girls but also making Class 10 mandatory for implementation of the scheme which will change the mindset of parents to educate their children,'' Reddy said in an official release.

After transferring the funds, the Chief Minister virtually interacted with some beneficiaries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 11 gets new OxygenOS update with several improvements

OnePlus 11 gets new OxygenOS update with several improvements

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO experts to weigh whether world ready to end COVID emergency; UNICEF: More than 1 million polio vaccines lost in Sudan and more

Health News Roundup: WHO experts to weigh whether world ready to end COVID e...

 Global
3
Accenture India Chair Rekha Menon to retire on Jun 30, Co splits role into 2 new positions

Accenture India Chair Rekha Menon to retire on Jun 30, Co splits role into 2...

 Global
4
Surrounded by corpses, Wagner's Prigozhin blasts Russian defence minister in expletive-laden video

Surrounded by corpses, Wagner's Prigozhin blasts Russian defence minister in...

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023