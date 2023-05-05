Russian ambassador summoned to Polish foreign ministry
Russia's ambassador has been summoned to the Polish foreign ministry regarding a statement by the former ombudsman for children of Russia calling for the murder of the Polish ambassador, a Polish foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday.
"The Polish side expressed a firm protest regarding the situation and expectation of an immediate initiation of criminal proceedings and immediate punishment of the perpetrator," Lukasz Jasina said on Twitter, referring to ex-ombudsman Pavel Astakhov. Already hostile relations between Russia and Poland have worsened since the start of the war in Ukraine; Warsaw has positioned itself as one of Kyiv's staunchest allies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kyiv
- foreign ministry
- Warsaw
- Ukraine
- Lukasz Jasina
- Poland
- Polish
- Pavel Astakhov
- Russia
ALSO READ
Germany: decisions on Patriots in Slovakia, Poland to be discussed with allies
Ukrainian food transit via Poland resumes as new rules set in
EU's top court halves its daily fine on Poland in judiciary row
EU's top court halves daily fine on Poland in judiciary dispute
EU aid for farmers too little, too late, says Polish PM