Russian ambassador summoned to Polish foreign ministry

Russia's ambassador has been summoned to the Polish foreign ministry regarding a statement by the former ombudsman for children of Russia calling for the murder of the Polish ambassador, a Polish foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday.

"The Polish side expressed a firm protest regarding the situation and expectation of an immediate initiation of criminal proceedings and immediate punishment of the perpetrator," Lukasz Jasina said on Twitter, referring to ex-ombudsman Pavel Astakhov. Already hostile relations between Russia and Poland have worsened since the start of the war in Ukraine; Warsaw has positioned itself as one of Kyiv's staunchest allies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)