Brown sugar worth Rs 1.6 crore seized in Siliguri, 4 arrested

PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 05-05-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 18:44 IST
Four people, including a woman, were arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 1.60 crore in the northern West Bengal city of Siliguri on Friday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a car was intercepted by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Siliguri Metro Police at Bhuttabari in Bagdogra police station area, and 800 gram brown sugar was seized, they said.

Four people, including a couple, were arrested from the car, which was transporting the drugs to Siliguri from Murshidabad, a district that shares a border with Bangladesh.

Police said they have filed a case, and investigating it to find out if others are involved in the racket.

