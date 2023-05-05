US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as investors cheer Apple earnings

U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday as Apple's upbeat results underscored resilience in corporate earnings, while a stronger-than-expected jobs report tempered expectations of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 120.81 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 33,248.55. The S&P 500 opened higher by 23.51 points, or 0.58%, at 4,084.73, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 106.63 points, or 0.89%, to 12,073.03 at the opening bell.

