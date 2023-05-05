NCB seizes 1 kg of cocaine in Goa; two African nationals held

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 1 kg of cocaine and arrested two African nationals in Goa and Delhi, an official said on Friday.

A Kenyan national was apprehended at Dabolim airport in Goa, while a Nigerian, who was the receiver of the contraband, was caught in Delhi, he said.

Goa Customs officials intercepted a Kenyan national identified as Samual at Dabolim airport on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday on the suspicion of concealing some substance in his luggage, he said.

The accused had travelled to India from Johannesburg (South Africa) via Dubai, he said.

The NCB Goa was informed and a thorough search of the luggage unearthed two packets of the contraband weighing 1.009 kg, which was concealed in the false bottom of a trolley bag, he said.

A probe revealed that the contraband was to be delivered to New Delhi, and in a follow-up operation, the other accused as James EC was arrested in the capital on Friday, the official said.

In another operation, the NCB's Mumbai unit busted an interstate drug syndicate being operated from Pune with links to Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and a few other states, an official said. The NCB had received information about a Pune-based person procuring illicitly diverted pharmaceutical drugs from Bihar, and a trap was laid at a courier centre in the city on May 2, he said. Two persons were apprehended while receiving the parcel, which contained 5,970 tablets of Nitrazepam, he said. Based on information provided by the duo, another person, who was involved in street-level peddling of pharmaceutical drugs, was arrested, the official added.

