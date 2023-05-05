Left Menu

Colombia's Clan del Golfo rules out surrender, but open to talks -lawyer

Colombia's Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces (AGC) crime gang, better know as the Clan del Golfo, wants to hold peace talks with the government but rejects a proposed surrender to end its role in the country's conflict, a lawyer for the group told Reuters on Friday. Colombia's leftist President Gustavo Petro has said a key policy for his administration is to make peace negotiations and potential surrender deals with armed groups to end the six-decade conflict, which has killed at least 450,000 people.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2023 23:06 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 23:06 IST
Colombia's Clan del Golfo rules out surrender, but open to talks -lawyer

Colombia's Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces (AGC) crime gang, better know as the Clan del Golfo, wants to hold peace talks with the government but rejects a proposed surrender to end its role in the country's conflict, a lawyer for the group told Reuters on Friday.

Colombia's leftist President Gustavo Petro has said a key policy for his administration is to make peace negotiations and potential surrender deals with armed groups to end the six-decade conflict, which has killed at least 450,000 people. A proposed law to regulate crime group surrenders, currently under debate in congress, has drawn harsh critique, including from the country's attorney general.

"Surrender, no, they're not going to submit to the justice system with that law, a legal framework is needed," lawyer Ricardo Andres Giraldo told Reuters in a phone interview. "They want a (peace) negotiation." The surrender law proposes lighter prison sentences of between six and eight years for participants, coupled with four years of victim restoration work, as opposed to sentences of some 30 years to members who do not comply.

Interested groups must commit to destroying their criminal networks, recognizing their crimes, giving victim reparations and turning over weapons, assets and information about their activities. Though the government suspended a ceasefire with the 5,600 member-group in March, accusing it of breaking the deal, the door to negotiations remains open, Giraldo said.

"We're still sitting in dialogues with the government, trying to build trust between the parties again, to get the government to declare a new bilateral ceasefire," he said. The AGC does not want to be treated differently than guerrilla organizations which are eligible for peace negotiations instead of surrender, Giraldo said.

The office of the government's High Commissioner for Peace has previously said it is open to talks with the AGC but that the group's structure means negotiations are not applicable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 11 gets new OxygenOS update with several improvements

OnePlus 11 gets new OxygenOS update with several improvements

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO experts to weigh whether world ready to end COVID emergency; UNICEF: More than 1 million polio vaccines lost in Sudan and more

Health News Roundup: WHO experts to weigh whether world ready to end COVID e...

 Global
3
Accenture India Chair Rekha Menon to retire on Jun 30, Co splits role into 2 new positions

Accenture India Chair Rekha Menon to retire on Jun 30, Co splits role into 2...

 Global
4
Surrounded by corpses, Wagner's Prigozhin blasts Russian defence minister in expletive-laden video

Surrounded by corpses, Wagner's Prigozhin blasts Russian defence minister in...

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023