Sudan's army sent delegation to Saudi's Jeddah for truce talks -statement

Sudan's army sent a delegation to the Saudi city of Jeddah for truce talks as a part of a joint Saudi and U.S. initiative, an army statement said on Friday.

The delegation left for Jeddah on Friday evening after both warring sides in Sudan have said they will only discuss humanitarian ceasefires and not negotiations on ending the war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)