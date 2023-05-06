Left Menu

Teenager shot dead at hookah bar in Delhi

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly shot dead and another wounded at a hookah bar in southeast Delhis Govindpuri area on Saturday, police said. Preliminary investigations revealed that a birthday party was being hosted at the hookah bar and most of the people involved were juveniles, the police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 20:45 IST
Teenager shot dead at hookah bar in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly shot dead and another wounded at a hookah bar in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area on Saturday, police said. A PCR call regarding the incident was received at Kalkaji police station at 3.15 pm. The police reached the spot at Govindpuri Extension where a hookah bar was clandestinely running on the first floor of a building. The establishment was shut down on April 1 but continued to function illegally, they said. Upon reaching the spot, the police found blood and tissues on the floor, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said. The victim, identified as Kunal, had suffered a gunshot wound in the head and was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre. When the police reached the hospital, it was found that he had been declared brought dead, Deo said. One Rahul was also brought to the hospital with a sharp injury in his leg, he added. Preliminary investigations revealed that a birthday party was being hosted at the hookah bar and most of the people involved were juveniles, the police said. Local and technical probes revealed the involvement of local ruffians in the incident. One juvenile suspect has been identified. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events and the reason behind the murder, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

 India
2
Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on Android

Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on A...

 Global
3
Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

 United States
4
US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023