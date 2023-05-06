Left Menu

MP: 20,000 police personnel march on roads to ensure force's visibility

More than 20,000 police personnel along with senior officials took to the streets on Saturday across Madhya Pradesh to ensure the forces visibility.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 06-05-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 21:20 IST
More than 20,000 police personnel along with senior officials took to the streets on Saturday across Madhya Pradesh to ensure the force's visibility. Director General Of Police (DGP) Sudhir Kumar Saxena and other officials took part in the march in the state capital for more than two hours and interacted with people, a police spokesperson said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had at a recent meeting said the police force should increase its visibility on the road besides increasing patrolling.

DGP Saxena marched for about ten kilometres through Bhopal streets, the spokesperson said. Other senior officials including Inspector Generals of various zones, police commissioners, deputy inspector generals and superintendents of police in various districts marched along with junior personnel and interacted with people.

