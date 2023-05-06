Left Menu

Punjab Police conduct drive against illicit liquor

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-05-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 22:00 IST
The Punjab Police on Saturday conducted an extensive statewide drive aimed at curbing the sale of illicit liquor, besides keeping a vigil on manufacturers of spurious liquor.

The drive was carried out on the directions of Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, according to an official statement.

Special DGP Arpit Shukla said the operation was conducted across the state in a synchronised manner from 12 noon to 4 pm.

A total of 306 police teams having 1,200 personnel raided 813 premises of 775 people involved in cases under the Excise Act in the last two years, the statement.

The Special DGP said the police teams seized 1,470 kg 'lahan' (raw material used to make liquor), 50 litres of illicit liquor, 403 bottles of illicit liquor and 70 grams of heroin after registering 22 FIRs across the state.

He said keeping in view the May 10 Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, Jalandhar Rural Police also destroyed 4,580 litres of 'lahan'.

