Man stabbed to death in northwest Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2023 23:17 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 23:17 IST
A person was stabbed to death following an argument over a personal dispute in northwest Delhi's Alipur area, police said on Saturday.

The body of the victim, Saurabh, was found in the Ambedkar Park area of Bakhtawarpur, they said. There were several injury marks on the body and a blood-stained knife, a pair of slippers and a mobile phone were found nearby, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

According to a statement by the victim's brother Gaurav, Saurabh had a scuffle with Khushal alias Chintu, also a local, around 25 days back, the DCP said.

Following the scuffle, Khushal had threatened to stab Saurabh with a knife, he added.

The official said Saurabh and Khushal, however, had started hanging out together and this gave the victim's brother the idea that they had sorted their issues out.

In his statement, Gaurav said before his brother was found murdered, he was last seen with Khushal and Sahil, according to police.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been registered at the Alipur police station. Investigation has revealed that Khushal, Saurabh and Sahil were seen riding a scooter at Ambedkar Park at 10:54 pm on Friday, police said.

Thereafter, Khushal killed Saurabh by stabbing him multiple times with a knife while Sahil kept watch.

Sahil has been arrested and a search is on for Khushal, they added.

