Mumbai: Two thieves use 'Spiderman-like moves' to climb tree adjacent to building, burgle flat
Two thieves used Spiderman-like moves to climb a tree and reach the fourth floor of a building in Borivali where they broke into a flat and decamped with cash and jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh, police said on Saturday. The two men, aged around 23, were arrested recently.
- Country:
- India
Two thieves used ''Spiderman-like moves'' to climb a tree and reach the fourth floor of a building in Borivali where they broke into a flat and decamped with cash and jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh, police said on Saturday. The two men, aged around 23, were arrested recently. A police official said the duo climbed a tree adjacent to the building before jumping on the fourth floor where the flat of a businessman is located. After registering an FIR, police scanned CCTV footages to identify the duo and subsequently traced them, he said.
The investigation revealed that the duo has a criminal past, the official said, adding that police have recovered part of the stolen jewellery.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PFC okays Rs 633-cr loan for 5,000 passenger EVs and 1,000 cargo EVs
Gold declines Rs 345; silver plunges Rs 675
Birla Estates buys land parcel in Mumbai to build luxury homes, eyes revenue of more than Rs 600 cr
Gold declines Rs 345; silver plunges Rs 675
'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' raises Rs 68.17 crore in opening weekend