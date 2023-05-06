Mumbai: Two thieves use 'Spiderman-like moves' to climb tree adjacent to building, burgle flat

Two thieves used ''Spiderman-like moves'' to climb a tree and reach the fourth floor of a building in Borivali where they broke into a flat and decamped with cash and jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh, police said on Saturday. The two men, aged around 23, were arrested recently. A police official said the duo climbed a tree adjacent to the building before jumping on the fourth floor where the flat of a businessman is located. After registering an FIR, police scanned CCTV footages to identify the duo and subsequently traced them, he said.

The investigation revealed that the duo has a criminal past, the official said, adding that police have recovered part of the stolen jewellery.

