UK's Sunak, Canada's Trudeau agree to further bilateral trade talks -statement

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau agreed to use momentum from Britain joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership to further their own bilateral trade talks, Sunak's office said a statement on Saturday.

At a meeting after Trudeau joined Sunak at the coronation of King Charles III in London the pair also discussed how to deepen collaboration on defence and security technology, it added.

