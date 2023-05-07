Left Menu

UK's Sunak, Canada's Trudeau agree to further bilateral trade talks -statement

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2023 05:14 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 00:23 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau agreed to use momentum from Britain joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership to further their own bilateral trade talks, Sunak's office said a statement on Saturday.

At a meeting after Trudeau joined Sunak at the coronation of King Charles III in London the pair also discussed how to deepen collaboration on defence and security technology, it added.

