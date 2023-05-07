Left Menu

Equitas Small Finance Bank reports Q4 net profit at Rs 190.03 cr

The bank had registered net profit at Rs 119.50 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,394.41 crore as against Rs 1,043.97 crore registered in the same period of last year.

Equitas Small Finance Bank has reported a net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, at Rs 190.03 crore, the bank said on Sunday. The bank had registered net profit at Rs 119.50 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year. For the year ending March 31, 2023, the net profit stood at Rs 573.59 crore as against Rs 280.73 crore registered in the same period of last year. Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,394.41 crore as against Rs 1,043.97 crore registered in the same period of last year. For the year ending March 31, 2023, the total income surged to Rs 4,831.46 crore from Rs 3,997.22 crore registered year ago. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 5 has recommended a dividend of Re 1 per equity share of Rs 10 each fully paid-up subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing annual general meeting of the bank, the statement said.

