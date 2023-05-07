Left Menu

Russia's FSB says it foiled Ukrainian plan to attack airfield

Russian security forces have foiled an attempt by Ukrainian intelligence to attack a military airfield in central Russia with drones stuffed with explosives, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Sunday. The FSB said in a statement on its website that the target of the attack was an A-50 radar detection plane at the Severnyy aerodrome in the Ivanovo region, some 700 km (435 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-05-2023 16:38 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 16:34 IST
Russian security forces have foiled an attempt by Ukrainian intelligence to attack a military airfield in central Russia with drones stuffed with explosives, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Sunday. The FSB said in a statement on its website that the target of the attack was an A-50 radar detection plane at the Severnyy aerodrome in the Ivanovo region, some 700 km (435 miles) from the Ukrainian border. It said its agents had foiled the attack in collaboration with the interior ministry.

The pilot of a light aircraft and other members of what the FSB called a "sabotage group" were detained in Tula region after flying in from Ukraine, the statement said. Reuters was not able to independently verify the FSB's account.

Since invading Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, Moscow has repeatedly accused Kyiv of using drones to target Russian energy, logistics and military facilities. Ukraine has denied being involved in attacks inside Russia, blaming them on Russian anti-government partisans or "false flag" operations orchestrated by Moscow itself.

