Left Menu

94 kg ganja seized, four arrested in Kerala: Excise dept

A senior Excise official said that the ganja was seized from a vehicle the four men were travelling in from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Thiruvananthapuram. As there was just one check point at Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu during the journey, the transportation of such a huge quantity of contraband was not detected, he said.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-05-2023 19:36 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 19:30 IST
94 kg ganja seized, four arrested in Kerala: Excise dept
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons coming from Andhra Pradesh were arrested here and 94 kilograms of ganja was allegedly seized from them on Sunday by Excise department officials. A senior Excise official said that the ganja was seized from a vehicle the four men were travelling in from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Thiruvananthapuram. As there was just one check point at Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu during the journey, the transportation of such a huge quantity of contraband was not detected, he said. The preliminary questioning of the four also revealed that they were travelling with women and children to give the impression that it was family in order to avoid suspicion, he said. The four were apprehended based on a tip off received by a special squad of the Excise department, the official said. He said that the four were caught when they stopped for tea on the roadside and were about to resume their journey. All four were natives of Thiruvananthapuram and a crime under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for possession and transportation of commercial quantities of the contraband was registered against them, he added. They are expected to be produced in court on Monday, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global
2
AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023