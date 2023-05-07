94 kg ganja seized, four arrested in Kerala: Excise dept

Four persons coming from Andhra Pradesh were arrested here and 94 kilograms of ganja was allegedly seized from them on Sunday by Excise department officials. A senior Excise official said that the ganja was seized from a vehicle the four men were travelling in from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Thiruvananthapuram. As there was just one check point at Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu during the journey, the transportation of such a huge quantity of contraband was not detected, he said. The preliminary questioning of the four also revealed that they were travelling with women and children to give the impression that it was family in order to avoid suspicion, he said. The four were apprehended based on a tip off received by a special squad of the Excise department, the official said. He said that the four were caught when they stopped for tea on the roadside and were about to resume their journey. All four were natives of Thiruvananthapuram and a crime under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for possession and transportation of commercial quantities of the contraband was registered against them, he added. They are expected to be produced in court on Monday, he said.

