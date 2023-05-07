Left Menu

Hideout in terror associate's house busted in J-K's Poonch, 2 grenades recovered

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-05-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 21:25 IST
Hideout in terror associate's house busted in J-K's Poonch, 2 grenades recovered
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces on Sunday busted a hideout constructed in the house of a terror associate who was arrested in connection with an ambush on an army vehicle in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir last month, officials said.

Five army personnel were killed when their vehicle was attacked by terrorists in Bhatta Durrian forests on April 20. Nissar Ahmed, who was among six persons arrested for providing support to terrorists, led the security forces to his house, where a hideout was busted, the officials said.

They said the search of the hideout led to the recovery of two hand grenades, three AK magazines and some cash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global
2
AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023