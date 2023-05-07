Hideout in terror associate's house busted in J-K's Poonch, 2 grenades recovered
Security forces on Sunday busted a hideout constructed in the house of a terror associate who was arrested in connection with an ambush on an army vehicle in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir last month, officials said.
Five army personnel were killed when their vehicle was attacked by terrorists in Bhatta Durrian forests on April 20. Nissar Ahmed, who was among six persons arrested for providing support to terrorists, led the security forces to his house, where a hideout was busted, the officials said.
They said the search of the hideout led to the recovery of two hand grenades, three AK magazines and some cash.
