Woman sexually assaulted at Delhi's GB Pant Hospital succumbs

A 40-year-old woman who worked at GB Pant Hospital and was allegedly sexually assaulted while on duty died during treatment on Sunday, police said. The alleged assault was reported on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, they said.

''The woman was undergoing treatment at the hospital and she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday,'' a senior police officer said. A case under sections 376 (rape) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at IP Estate police station in connection with the case, he said.

The accused, who was known to the victim, was arrested on the same day, the officer said. Following reports that claimed that the woman had been brutalised, the police said neither her medical examination nor the investigation revealed any such thing. The victim also did not make any such allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)