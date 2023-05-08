Left Menu

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 08-05-2023 00:02 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 00:02 IST
Soldier killed in J-K anti-terror ops cremated with military honours in Uttarakhand's Chamoli
The mortal remains of a soldier killed in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri were consigned to flames with full military honours in his native village in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday.

A large number of people, including Karnaprayag MLA Anil Nautiyal and administrative officials, paid tributes to Lance Naik Ruchin Singh Rawat in Kunigad village of the Gairsain area in the district.

Rawat was among five soldiers who lost their lives in an explosion triggered by terrorists on Friday in the thickly forested Kandi area in Rajouri where an operation is underway to flush out the ultras.

He is survived by his wife Kalpana Devi and four-year-old son Harshit.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tributes to the soldier after his body arrived at the Jollygrant airport in Dehradun on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

