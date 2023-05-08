Left Menu

Man kills wife after dispute in Amethi

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 08-05-2023 09:40 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 09:36 IST
Man kills wife after dispute in Amethi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A woman was allegedly killed by her husband following an altercation in a village here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night in Itraura village in Jagdishpur area.

Police said Fariyad Ali killed his wife Sakina Bano after an altercation and fled from the spot.

A hunt has been launched to track down Ali.

