Left Menu

IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan, three villagers killed

A MiG 21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force IAF crashed on a house in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Monday, leaving three women dead and as many others injured on the ground, police said. Fire brigade and police reached the spot and the women were taken to a hospital, the local resident told reporters in Hanumangarh.

PTI | Jaggadal | Updated: 08-05-2023 12:53 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 12:52 IST
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan, three villagers killed
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A MiG 21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed on a house in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Monday, leaving three women dead and as many others injured on the ground, police said. The pilot ejected from the plane and is undergoing treatment at the Suratgarh military hospital, IG, Bikaner range, Om Prakash said. The pilot made all efforts to avert human casualties and crash-landed the plane on the outskirts of a village, he said ''Three women have died in the incident and three others are injured,'' he said. In a statement, the IAF said, ''A MiG-21 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Suratgarh during a routine training sortie today morning''.

''The pilot ejected safely, sustaining minor injuries. An inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident,'' it said.

The Suratgarh Air Force station is in Ganganagar district which is close to Hanumangarh. SP, Hanumangarh, Sudheer Chaudhary said the plane crashed on the house of one Ratti Ram, killing his wife Basho Kaur and two other women identified as Leela Devi and Banto Kaur.

Burn injuries led to the death of the women, he said, adding three people were also injured.

Accrording to initial reports, the house of Ratti Ram was completely damaged besides some nearby houses. A local resident said he heard a loud sound and saw a parachute coming down. Within seconds, the plane crashes on the house of Ratti Ram and wood stored in the house caught fire. ''Local people immediately started efforts to douse flames with the help of water and sand. Fire brigade and police reached the spot and the women were taken to a hospital,'' the local resident told reporters in Hanumangarh. Soon after the incident, locals gathered at the spot in large numbers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

 Global
2
Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023