IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan, three villagers killed

A MiG 21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed on a house in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Monday, leaving three women dead and as many others injured on the ground, police said. The pilot ejected from the plane and is undergoing treatment at the Suratgarh military hospital, IG, Bikaner range, Om Prakash said. The pilot made all efforts to avert human casualties and crash-landed the plane on the outskirts of a village, he said ''Three women have died in the incident and three others are injured,'' he said. In a statement, the IAF said, ''A MiG-21 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Suratgarh during a routine training sortie today morning''.

''The pilot ejected safely, sustaining minor injuries. An inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident,'' it said.

The Suratgarh Air Force station is in Ganganagar district which is close to Hanumangarh. SP, Hanumangarh, Sudheer Chaudhary said the plane crashed on the house of one Ratti Ram, killing his wife Basho Kaur and two other women identified as Leela Devi and Banto Kaur.

Burn injuries led to the death of the women, he said, adding three people were also injured.

Accrording to initial reports, the house of Ratti Ram was completely damaged besides some nearby houses. A local resident said he heard a loud sound and saw a parachute coming down. Within seconds, the plane crashes on the house of Ratti Ram and wood stored in the house caught fire. ''Local people immediately started efforts to douse flames with the help of water and sand. Fire brigade and police reached the spot and the women were taken to a hospital,'' the local resident told reporters in Hanumangarh. Soon after the incident, locals gathered at the spot in large numbers.

