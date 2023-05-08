Ukraine issues air alert across whole country - officials
Air raid sirens wailed across the whole of Ukraine on Monday just hours after Russia conducted massive overnight drone and missile strikes on the country.
Ukrainian military bloggers said the air alerts could have been triggered by a Russian warplane armed with Moscow's Kinzhal hypersonic weapons taking off. Reuters was unable to independently verify that assertion.
