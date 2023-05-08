Left Menu

Ukraine issues air alert across whole country - officials

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-05-2023 14:42 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 14:39 IST
Air raid sirens wailed across the whole of Ukraine on Monday just hours after Russia conducted massive overnight drone and missile strikes on the country.

Ukrainian military bloggers said the air alerts could have been triggered by a Russian warplane armed with Moscow's Kinzhal hypersonic weapons taking off. Reuters was unable to independently verify that assertion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

