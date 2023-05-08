Left Menu

Central teams to inspect water sources in 150 stressed districts under 'Catch the Rain' campaign

Teams from the Union Jal Shakti Ministry will conduct field surveys to monitor water sources in 150 stressed districts ahead of the monsoon season as part of its Catch the Rain programme.

08-05-2023
Teams from the Union Jal Shakti Ministry will conduct field surveys to monitor water sources in 150 stressed districts ahead of the monsoon season as part of its 'Catch the Rain' programme. The ministry said the 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain' will be implemented between March and November and focus on strengthening water sources in 150 water-stressed districts identified by the Jal Jeevan Mission.

A central team consisting of a central nodal officer and a technical officer will conduct two field visits to the 150 identified districts before and after monsoon, it said in a statement. The central teams will conduct their first field visit in the pre-monsoon period to assess the preparation and planning for the campaign. They will conduct the second visit after the monsoon season to assess its impact.

During the field visits, the teams will interact with district authorities on the Jal Shakti Abhiyan. A workshop-cum-orientation programme for the teams will be held in Delhi on May 10, the statement added.

The campaign was launched by President Droupadi Murmu on March 4 and will cover all districts -- both rural and urban -- with ''Source Stainability for Drinking Water'' as the theme.

