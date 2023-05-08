Govt should bring out truth by thoroughly investigate Amritsar blast incidents: SGPC chief Dhami

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday said the Punjab government and the police administration should thoroughly investigate the blast incidents near Golden Temple here and bring out the truth before the people.

A low-intensity explosion occurred on Monday on a heritage street near the Golden Temple, the second in the area in less than 30 hours, prompting authorities to further step up security. The two incidents left two persons injured.

The Punjab government and the police administration should thoroughly investigate these incidents and bring out the truth so that the 'Sangat' (pilgrims) are able to express their devotion without fear, Dhami said.

Harmandar Sahib is the central Sikh shrine where a large number of Sikhs visit to pay obeisance and at the same time, people of different religions, communities and classes from the country and the world also come here, he said in a statement issued here.

Dhami said with the incidents of explosions that occurred within two days, many doubts and questions as well as fear have arisen in the minds of the people and the 'Sangat' arriving in Amritsar from all over the country.

He said the SGPC was ready to provide any kind of support to the government and the police administration, if required, related to the matter.

Although the police administration is investigating these incidents, as they were connected with the passage to Harmandar Sahib, it is very important to conduct an in-depth investigation, he added.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, who visited the spot on Monday, said the two explosions are being ''scientifically investigated''.

