Left Menu

Northern Railways' medical officer caught accepting bribe

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-05-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 21:20 IST
Northern Railways' medical officer caught accepting bribe
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has caught a Divisional Medical Officer of the Indian Railways red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

He worked in the railway's Delhi Division at Panipat.

A spokesperson of the ACB said on Monday that the accused Divisional Medical Officer Dr Rohit Kundu has been arrested.

In a statement, the spokesperson said the complainant had approached the ACB and alleged that the Divisional Medical Officer of Indian Railways has demanded a bribe of Rs 15 lakh in lieu of referring the patients to the complainant's hospital and later forwarding the bills of patients to the higher authority.

''After verifying the facts, a team of ACB laid a trap and the accused medical officer was arrested red-handed on Monday while taking Rs 5,00,000 as a bribe from the complainant in the presence of an independent witness,'' he said.

In this regard, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused Divisional Medical Officer at ACB police station Karnal. Further investigation, in this case, was under progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
2
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global
3
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
4
MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian languages

MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023