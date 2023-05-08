Northern Railways' medical officer caught accepting bribe

Haryana's Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has caught a Divisional Medical Officer of the Indian Railways red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

He worked in the railway's Delhi Division at Panipat.

A spokesperson of the ACB said on Monday that the accused Divisional Medical Officer Dr Rohit Kundu has been arrested.

In a statement, the spokesperson said the complainant had approached the ACB and alleged that the Divisional Medical Officer of Indian Railways has demanded a bribe of Rs 15 lakh in lieu of referring the patients to the complainant's hospital and later forwarding the bills of patients to the higher authority.

''After verifying the facts, a team of ACB laid a trap and the accused medical officer was arrested red-handed on Monday while taking Rs 5,00,000 as a bribe from the complainant in the presence of an independent witness,'' he said.

In this regard, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused Divisional Medical Officer at ACB police station Karnal. Further investigation, in this case, was under progress.

