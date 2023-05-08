Man set on fire by son in Rajasthan's Churu

A 46-year-old man was allegedly burned alive by his son in Churu district's Sardarshahar area, police said on Monday. Sardarshahar Deputy Superintendent of Police Narendra Sharma said Sonu Meghwal, 22, set his father Liluram Meghwal on fire by pouring kerosene on him during a fight Sunday night. Liluram died on the spot. Sonu was booked for murder at the complaint of his brother and arrested, police said.

Sharma said the victim's body was handed over to his family members after post mortem on Monday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that both, father and son, were addicted to alcohol and fought frequently.

Late Sunday night, Liluram hit Sonu during one such fight, and when the matter escalated, Sonu threw kerosene on him and set him on fire, police said.

