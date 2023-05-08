Left Menu

Tout held taking Rs 12 lakh bribe in name of state housing department

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-05-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 22:24 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday nabbed a tout allegedly in the act of accepting a bribe of Rs 12 lakh in the name of officials of the Urban Development and Housing Department (UDH) in Udaipur.

Hemant Priyadarshy, the bureau's officiating Director General, in a statement said the accused, Lokesh Jain, had taken the bribe from the complainant in lieu of issuing a non-objection certificate for land conversion.

Jain demanded the bribe in the name of Additional Chief Secretary and Joint Secretary of the UDH department, he said.

After the complaint was made, a team of the ACB Monday laid a trap and caught Jain red-handed accepting Rs 12 lakh, of which 5 lakh were legitimate currency and Rs 7 lakh were in fake notes, from the complainant. Jain was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The officer said that an investigation is being done into the involvement of senior officials as well of the housing department in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

