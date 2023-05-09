Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested - Geo TV
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been taken into custody by paramilitary force, local GEO TV reported on Tuesday. Khan was taken into custody from a court premises in Islamabad in a corruption case, the broadcaster reported. "Imran Khan's car has been surrounded," Khan's aide Fawad Chaudhry said without confirming his arrest.
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 09-05-2023 15:23 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 15:10 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been taken into custody by paramilitary force, local GEO TV reported on Tuesday. Khan was taken into custody from a court premises in Islamabad in a corruption case, the broadcaster reported.
"Imran Khan's car has been surrounded," Khan's aide Fawad Chaudhry said without confirming his arrest. Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking confirmation of the report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement