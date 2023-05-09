Left Menu

Woman killed, NEET aspirants injured as car falls into gorge in J-K's Doda

Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Abdul Qayoom said the accident occurred in the Satwas area when three students, accompanied by two women, were en route to Doda after taking the NEET exam in Jammu.All the five injured persons were shifted to GMC hospital in Doda, where doctors declared Payal Devi brought dead, the SSP added.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-05-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 19:05 IST
A woman was killed and four persons were injured after the car they were travelling in skidded off a road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Tuesday afternoon, police said. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Qayoom said the accident occurred in the Satwas area when three students, accompanied by two women, were en route to Doda after taking the NEET exam in Jammu.

All the five injured persons were shifted to GMC hospital in Doda, where doctors declared Payal Devi brought dead, the SSP added. The three students – Sandeep Singh, Arundeep Rakwal and Prayanshi Devi — and Santosha Devi, another woman accompanying them, were admitted for treatment.

Doda Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Pal Mahajan said of the four injured, two are in critical condition, adding that a requisition has been sent to airlift them to GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Twitter that he spoke to Mahajan about the accident and arrangements are being made to shift the two critical patients to Jammu by helicopter.

