2 militant associates of LeT arrested in J-K's Shopian, IED recovered

He said one terror associate has already been arrested in the case. On May 2, security forces arrested a terrorist associate of LeT, identified as Tanveer Ahmad Wani, a resident of Daramdora Shopian.He said further investigation is going on in the case.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-05-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 20:21 IST
Security forces on Tuesday arrested two militant associates of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district and recovered arms and ammunition, including an IED, from them, police said.

During the course of an investigation into a case, security forces arrested two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT, a police spokesperson said. The spokesperson identified them as Shahid Ahmad Lone, a resident of Chotipora Shopian, and Waseem Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Borihalan Shopian, in south Kashmir.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a pistol, a pistol magazine, four pistol rounds, a silencer, an IED, a remote control, two batteries, and an empty magazine of AK 47 rifle, were recovered on their disclosure, the spokesperson said. He said one terror associate has already been arrested in the case. On May 2, security forces arrested a terrorist associate of LeT, identified as Tanveer Ahmad Wani, a resident of Daramdora Shopian.

He said further investigation is going on in the case.

