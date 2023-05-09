Left Menu

HC asks Rajasthan Police to form team to probe all 16 FIRs on irregularities in cooperative banks

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 09-05-2023 21:03 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 21:03 IST
The Rajasthan High Court has directed the additional director general of police (crime) to constitute a team for investigating all 16 FIRs registered in different districts of the state regarding irregularities in disbursement and waiver of loans by cooperative banks and societies.

The team will conduct an inquiry into all the FIRs and submit its final report to the police for further proceedings in accordance with law.

A division bench of justices Vijay Bishnoi and Praveer Bhatnagar gave these directions while hearing a petition against alleged large-scale fraud in disbursement and waiver of loans by cooperative banks as well as cooperative societies in the state.

The court also sought a status report on the next date of hearing.

The joint chief auditor of the Rajasthan Co-operative Department conducted audit proceedings and flagged a large number of irregularities in disbursement and waiver of loans by cooperative banks and cooperative societies.

The court had then given directions to the Registrar of Co-operative Societies to submit a report with regard to the action taken against those cooperative societies and officials who were alleged to be involved in irregularities. The report has not been submitted yet.

