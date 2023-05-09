Left Menu

UK wants to see “peaceful democracy” in Pakistan - Foreign Secretary Cleverly

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2023 23:02 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 23:02 IST
Britain wants to see peaceful democracy in Pakistan, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Tuesday, speaking during a visit to the United States.

"We want to see peaceful democracy in that country. We want to see the rule of law adhered to. I'm uncomfortable to speculate any further without having a detailed briefing on that," he said when asked about the arrest of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

