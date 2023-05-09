Left Menu

3 held for killing man in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 09-05-2023 23:16 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 23:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three men were arrested for bludgeoning to death a 36-year-old factory worker before robbing him here last month, police said on Tuesday.

Jinder Singh, a native of Nalanda in Bihar, was found lying in a pool of blood near a warehouse in sector 37 on April 16, they said.

The accused -- Anil Kumar, Suraj and Jagat -- are drug addicts and needed money to buy drugs. Therefore, they robbed and killed Singh, they said.

Due to their addiction, they used to rob people to buy drugs. When they faced resistance from Singh, the trio beat him to death and robbed his mobile phone and cash, said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, Assistant Commissioner of Police, crime.

According to the complaint filed by Moni Kumari, the wife of the deceased, her husband worked at a garment factory in sector 37. He had gone to a market on the night of April 15 but did not return till the next day.

When she called him on his mobile phone, it was switched off. She then went out to look for him and found the body with injuries on the head and mouth, according to the complaint lodged by the woman.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at sector 10 A police station and the accused were arrested on Monday.

