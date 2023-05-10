AFP journalist killed in eastern Ukraine -AFP

Arman Soldin, a video journalist for Agence France Presse (AFP) in Ukraine was killed on Tuesday by rocket fire near Chasiv Yar, in eastern Ukraine, AFP said on Twitter, citing AFP colleagues who witnessed the incident.

The attack happened in the town's outskirts close to Bakhmut, the epicenter of the fighting in eastern Ukraine for several months, AFP added.

