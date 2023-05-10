Saudi Arabia resumes work of its diplomatic mission in Syria

Saudi Arabia is resuming the work of its diplomatic mission in Syria, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

A statement issued by the ministry said the decision comes out of the brotherly ties between the people of the two countries and to support security and stability in the region. (Reporting and writing by Omar Abdel-Razek; Editing by Leslie Adler)

